Bourbon-Spiked Praline Sauce Will Give Your Pies A Sweet Southern Twist

All delicious caramel and praline sauces begin with granulated sugar and water melting on the stovetop. Over time, this sugar syrup will become a translucent liquid that'll steadily turn darker, passing from a honey hue to a deep amber. A bit of patience and a keen eye are necessary, but once you get your caramel to the deep golden standard, you'll be halfway done with the sauce.

Next, you'll add a bit of heavy cream. The caramel will sputter and bubble up (that's what those tall-sided saucepans are for) but will stir down once you remove it from the heat. Here is where you'll add a bit of bourbon and toasted pecans. We recommend using toasted pecans as they will make a world of flavorful difference.

Lastly, add about 1/4 cup of bourbon to one batch of praline sauce for a truly boozy kick, or start with a tablespoon or two for a lighter touch. You can make this delicious sauce in advance and gently reheat it on the day of the pie cutting. To truly send your pie and praline sauce combo over the edge, make sure you serve that pie slice a la mode.