Serve Birria On Bao Buns For A Creative Meal With A Soft Bite

Birria and bao are a match made in heaven. A mashup of dishes from two different cuisines, the pairing is a must-try. However, the reality is that beyond its novelty, birria and bao buns are successful for a few reasons. In addition to providing a new way to enjoy each dish, the duo makes a lot of sense both texturally and flavor-wise.

To fully understand the pairing, it's important to first look at both dishes independently. Starting with birria, the Mexican stew is made with marinated meat like beef chuck roast or short ribs that are braised in a rich broth. Typically, the meat is used to fill a fried taco that can then be dunked in leftover sauce. In contrast, bao buns are yeast-leavened, iconic of Chinese cuisines. Often steamed, the fluffy buns can be filled with anything from braised pork belly to sautéed veggies — or in this case, even birria.

Since soft and pillowy bao buns act as a willing vessel for anything saucy, they prove to be excellent at soaking up delicious birria juices. In fact, they might even do better than a crunchy taco shell.