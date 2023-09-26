Why It Pays To Use Dark Meat For Your Chicken Soup

No matter what recipe you rely on for chicken soup, any variation is going to taste delicious. Maybe you like to keep it simple and make chicken and vegetable soup with leftovers from the fridge, throw in some noodles for an easy chicken noodle soup, or kick things up a notch with spicy chicken tortilla soup. But out of all the ingredients in the pot, the shredded pieces of chicken are always the most important. And for the perfect pot of chicken soup, use dark meat instead of white because it promises more flavor in every spoonful. It's also a resourceful way to use leftover rotisserie chicken, or take advantage of the fact that dark meat is usually more affordable.

Why does dark meat offer more flavor? Because the muscles contain more red fibers and the meat has a higher fat content. Both of these factors result in a juicier and more flavorful result when it is cooked. Another perk: It's much harder to overcook dark meat because those muscles need time to break down. This makes it perfect for a long-simmering pot of soup.