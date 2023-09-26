The Best Way To Store Jarred Tapenade So It Stays Fresh

Tapenade, that delectable olive-based spread hailing from the scenic landscapes of Provence, France, has become a beloved staple in many households. Whether spread on crunchy bread, stirred into pasta, or used as a topping, this savory mixture promises a burst of flavor with every bite. However, as with any culinary delight, the key to enjoying its fresh flavors lies not just in how it's prepared but also in how it's stored.

Proper storage is also necessary for health and safety reasons. The spread, vibrant and delish as it is, can quickly become a breeding ground for unwanted microbes if not properly kept. Thankfully, an unopened jar, given its commercial sealing and the presence of preservatives, offers a decent shelf life when stored right.

To ensure it's longevity keep it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, like a pantry or a cupboard. This way, your jar can last for six months or more. Refrigerating an unopened jar of tapenade isn't a must, though there's no harm in it. On the other hand, once opened, the olive spread must be refrigerated, as recommended by USDA, and this is when the process of storing and preserving its freshness becomes more intricate.