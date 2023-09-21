How Gina Homolka Makes A Great Cocktail Without Sugar - Exclusive

With fresh and flavorful ingredients, you won't miss the sugar. As Homolka points out, this strategy isn't just for cocktails but for mocktails as well: "I use a lot of fresh ingredients, a lot of fresh juices ... The mocktails are great because a lot of people are going dry. They're doing dry January." In recent years, there has been a trend steering away from alcohol. As Homolka points out, dry January, where people abstain from alcohol, is becoming more popular, with an estimated one in five adults participating.

Going without alcohol doesn't equate to going without flavor. Using fresh juice is a great way to add light, fresh flavor without resorting to sugar-laden, store-bought juice. Store-bought juices can often have added sugars and concentrates, making them less than ideal for a delicious sip.

Homemade juices do not have to be hard to make. Juicing a lemon or lime can be done simply by using a fork or a pair of tongs; no need for crazy equipment. Additionally, during the warm seasons, simple kitchen herbs can easily be grown to ensure fresh herbs at the ready when the mood strikes.

