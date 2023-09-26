Use Leftover Alfredo Sauce As A Shortcut For Potato Gratin

Ask a bunch of Italian food lovers what their favorite dish is, and you'll no doubt find that fettuccine Alfredo is a common answer. How could it not be with just how deliciously creamy and decadent Alfredo sauce is? Even better, this sauce's culinary potential reaches beyond its classic pasta pairing. It makes for a marvelous addition to a long list of dishes, at the top of which is potato gratin. Keep this in mind the next time you're making pasta for dinner and find yourself with extra sauce.

The most obvious benefit of repurposing Alfredo sauce for potato gratin is, of course, saving the precious time and effort of having to whip up a separate sauce from scratch. This shortcut is especially useful when you have limited time or don't have the necessary ingredients on hand. The sauce offers a luscious creaminess that honors the dish's original qualities while also elevating it to new heights. It coats the potato slices in a rich, savory taste with slightly salty undertones — a perfect complement to the tanginess of the cheese. As the gratin bakes, it also infuses the dish with a subtle garlicky scent, adding an aromatic layer that gives the normal potato-cheese combo a game-changing complexity.