Elote Fritters Are A Crunchier Way To Enjoy The Classic Mexican Dish

Elote is a dish rapidly growing in popularity all across North America. From classic on-the-cob elote, to its off-the-cob cousin, esquites, to elote-inspired dips, there are many authentic and cross-cultural ways to enjoy this creamy, chewy, spicy treat. As it turns out, we have a recommendation for one more spin on the renowned snack that fuses Mexican and Southern American cuisine for a crispier, heartier experience: elote fritters.

Corn fritters are already a regular staple in southern restaurants and kitchens across the United States. Their delightfully crunchy exterior and warm interior with pops of golden yellow corn make them a definitive crowd-pleaser, and thanks to their ability to lean sweet or savory, they are readily served any time of the day. It is easy, then, to introduce the concept of elote to the party, as it simply takes the corn fritter down a more savory route and adds an extra punch of flavor. The result is a delectable side dish that brings together the best of both recipes.