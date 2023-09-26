Pickled Corn Is The Tangy Ingredient You'll Want To Put On Everything

From grilled corn on the cob to popped kernels, there are endless ways to enjoy corn. One method of preparation that might not have crossed your palate yet is pickled corn. Bold and briny, pickled corn is a creative means to extend the sweetness of corn season just a touch longer. All you need is a jar, some vinegar, and a few cobs of fresh corn!

While recipes can vary, the easiest way to go about the process is to follow the steps for making a quick pickle. Ready in next to no time at all, quick-pickled corn is also super delicious. Balancing the honeyed quality of the kernels with a zesty, vinegar-based brine, the condiment is capable of upgrading any and every recipe. By adding a pop of acidity, the pickled corn can balance out overly rich or sweet dishes in addition to adding another dimension of flavor.

Pickled corn can be the star of a corn-based relish or a welcomed addition to classic Texas caviar. Likewise, it can elevate condiments like salsa and guacamole or jazz up a dull pasta or potato salad. The tangy delight can also be used as a flavorful garnish. Just add a spoonful over the top of grilled shrimp, a tray of loaded nachos, a chilled corn soup, or even a flatbread that's lacking a certain something. With the potential to be used in so many dishes, pickled corn could become your new favorite ingredient.