Change Up Quesadillas With Your Favorite Tuna Salad
Quesadillas are the perfect vessel for nearly any filling you can find in your fridge, including leftover vegetables, grilled chicken, or a hunk of your favorite cheese. We can't think of many things that don't taste delicious between a crispy tortilla with gooey, melted cheese. It's also an easy way to make an affordable, quick snack or meal and we've got one filling we can't get enough of: tuna salad.
It's basically an elevated tuna melt with a crispy tortilla instead of toasted bread. Just in case you don't know, a tuna melt is a classic Americana sandwich that consists of tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese between toasted bread. Sometimes it might have lettuce, tomato, or sliced avocado for an elevated twist. With the tuna salad version of the quesadilla, you can keep it simple with your favorite tuna salad recipe and melted cheese, but the possibilities are endless if you want to enhance the quesadilla with avocado or leftover salsa you need to use.
Adding tuna salad to quesadillas
When it comes to the tuna salad, any recipe works. We think a classic tuna salad made with mayonnaise, dill pickle relish, chopped red onion, celery, and a squirt of Dijon mustard is an easy, delicious option. If you want more texture, add diced cucumbers, red bell peppers, or shredded carrots. After you whip up your tuna salad, put your tortilla in a pan over medium-low heat, sprinkle your shredded cheese and tuna mixture, and cook until the outside of the tortilla is crisped and the cheese is melted. If you don't like the idea of warm tuna salad, wait until the cheese is melted then add the tuna, fold over the quesadilla, and serve.
Speaking of the cheese, it's important to get it right because it's what melds the tortilla and tuna salad together. Go with a cheese that has a low melting point (meaning more fat) like American, cheddar, mozzarella, or Gruyere because it will melt better, and faster. For the tortillas, flour tortillas are typically softer and easier to work with when they get warm. Choose your favorite variety of flour tortillas, and go with a size that's no smaller than eight inches so you have enough space to fill and fold over. The rest of the toppings are up to you, but we think guacamole makes a lot of sense.