Change Up Quesadillas With Your Favorite Tuna Salad

When it comes to the tuna salad, any recipe works. We think a classic tuna salad made with mayonnaise, dill pickle relish, chopped red onion, celery, and a squirt of Dijon mustard is an easy, delicious option. If you want more texture, add diced cucumbers, red bell peppers, or shredded carrots. After you whip up your tuna salad, put your tortilla in a pan over medium-low heat, sprinkle your shredded cheese and tuna mixture, and cook until the outside of the tortilla is crisped and the cheese is melted. If you don't like the idea of warm tuna salad, wait until the cheese is melted then add the tuna, fold over the quesadilla, and serve.

Speaking of the cheese, it's important to get it right because it's what melds the tortilla and tuna salad together. Go with a cheese that has a low melting point (meaning more fat) like American, cheddar, mozzarella, or Gruyere because it will melt better, and faster. For the tortillas, flour tortillas are typically softer and easier to work with when they get warm. Choose your favorite variety of flour tortillas, and go with a size that's no smaller than eight inches so you have enough space to fill and fold over. The rest of the toppings are up to you, but we think guacamole makes a lot of sense.