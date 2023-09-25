Quattrotini Is The Revamped Pasta Shape Perfect For Sauce Lovers

Even the most passionate pasta lovers may get bored of the same old spaghetti and penne. Luckily, there are not only hundreds of ways to prepare pasta dishes, but there are also hundreds of different pasta shapes out there to enjoy. Despite the fact that many of them are made the same way (using a mix of flour, water, and sometimes eggs), and may generally taste the same, the wide variety of shapes exist for more than just aesthetic purposes. In fact, each type of pasta tends to be particularly suited for a different type of dish, and using the right shape for your recipe can seriously elevate your plate.

If you're whipping up a rich, saucy dish, for example, you'll want to opt for a tubular type of pasta with a hollowed-out center, which will allow the sauce to seep inside and ensure you get the perfect burst of goodness with every bite. And, since having five tubes per pasta is certainly better than one, we suggest trying Quattrotini. This pasta shape is designed to deliver the highest amount of sauce possible to your tongue with every forkful. The bite-sized pasta is constructed with four bucatini-style tubes surrounding a larger center tube.