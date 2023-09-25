Zucchini Butter Is The Spreadable, Caramelized Version Of Your Favorite Summer Vegetable

Zucchini's mild, earthy taste often leaves little to be desired, giving veggie lovers a lot to work with in terms of flavor. Thankfully, there are an abundance of creative ways to use up your summer zucchini harvest. The summer squash is often pickled and jarred, chopped and roasted, or sliced into savory zucchini noodles.

However, zucchini really shines when it's caramelized. The natural sweetness of the zucchini comes out to shine, enhancing the taste of the vegetable. It's super versatile and can be roasted in the oven, or even made into sweet zucchini butter. That's right, the mild squash can be transformed into a buttery, savory condiment that carries the taste of summer all the way into autumn and winter.

By cooking it down until the sugars release, and adding in a melody of herbs and spices, you can create zucchini butter that tastes incredible on egg toast, as a spread for charcuterie boards, slathered onto sandwiches, or mixed into pasta. Read ahead to see what steps to employ to create this buttery, summer delight.