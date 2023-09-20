Tasting Table Is Giving Away Free Tickets To The NYC Wine And Food Festival. Here's How To Win

One of the hottest culinary events in the nation is right around the corner, and this year Tasting Table is getting involved in an exciting new way. We're giving away 12 tickets to three lucky individuals to visit this year's New York City Wine and Food Festival, taking place October 12 through 15. Each winner will receive two tickets to both of the festival's Grand Tasting events — a value of $820 – held at Hudson River Park's Pier 76 on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15.

To enter, all you have to do is follow Tasting Table on X, formerly known as Twitter, and retweet the giveaway announcement anytime between now and September 26. The contest is open to all U.S. residents age 21 and over and excludes travel and lodging.

Created by the Food Network and presented by Capital One, the NYCWFF brings together New York City's most celebrated chefs, restaurants, mixologists, and wine experts for two unforgettable days of gourmet food, rare wines. You'll experience all that and more at the Grand Tastings, along with live culinary demonstrations from some of your favorite Food Network chefs. Guests will delight in sumptuous bites as they move through the event, meeting chefs, getting cookbooks signed, and mingling with their fellow food lovers. On the beverage side, Southern Glazer is opening their vaults and pouring some of the most exclusive wines in their portfolio. Additionally, craft cocktails will be stirred and shaken by some of the industry's most innovative mixology minds.