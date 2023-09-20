Alex Guarnaschelli's Unconventional Method For Perfectly Cooked Latkes - Exclusive

Whether it is Hanukkah or not, latkes are a crowd-pleaser. These delicious potato pancakes combine the best parts of potato, fried food, and just a little seasoning. Making a latke is easy, but making a truly exceptional latke takes skill and technique.

Many people have recipes passed down to them from generations before, each with a unique way of making them. The same holds true for the latke recipe in Alex Guarnaschelli's new book written with her daughter, Ava Clark, "Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods." Clark comes from a mixed background of food heritage. The inclusion of Nanny Ida's Potato Latkes is an addition originally from her Jewish father's side. Nanny Ida was Ava Clark's great-grandmother, who originated the recipe that the pair included in their new book. We spoke to Alex Guarnashcelli in an exclusive interview to learn more about their unique cooking method.

While many think of latkes as stove top cooked, Guarnashcelli and Clark take an extra step by placing the still-hot pan, oil and all, into the oven to finish off the baking, perfectly cooking the inside and leaving the signature, crispy golden-brown crust on the outside.