Sōmen Are The Japanese Wheat Noodles That Can Be Served Hot Or Cold

Nothing says Japanese summer quite like sōmen noodles. These thin, white wheat noodles are a great way to cool off when served cold, and the dish is enjoyed across the country. This may surprise some foreigners since other types of Japanese noodles, like soba and udon, have been more successful abroad, but sōmen is one of the most popular types of Japanese noodles. Across the country, you can find nagashi sōmen, a style of restaurant where cold sōmen noodles are floated down bamboo chutes for diners to catch with their chopsticks.

The origin of sōmen is only vaguely understood. In the 8th century, there was a period when Japanese emissaries brought back several styles of Chinese noodles to introduce to Japan. Over the next two centuries, Japan would create its own take on the Chinese noodles, resulting in many of the noodles Japan is known for today, including sōmen.

Sōmen noodles are served hot in a soup called nyumen in the winter months, but they are more commonly associated with cold summer dishes. When it's cold out, thicker noodles are simply more popular, at least in Japan. In Korea, sōmen noodles are more regularly used in hot winter dishes. Contemporary Asian-fusion cuisine has also found several ways to incorporate sōmen noodles into new dishes, like sōmen carbonara.