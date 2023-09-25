Add Citrus For More Depth In Your Aperol Spritz Punch

All it takes to level up your next batch of Aperol spritz punch is two ingredients: fresh orange juice and a few drops of orange bitters. The minimalist cocktail that the punch is based on combines Prosecco, club soda, Aperol, and an orange wedge. And that citrus element is essential to forming the Aperol spritz cocktail's fundamental profile of bittersweet, bubbly, and bright, with a touch of acidity.

Turn this cocktail into a "punch" by adding a mixer, like fizzy grapefruit soda, seltzer water, or Sprite. You could even grab a six-pack of La Croix for this. To deepen the flavor profile, orange juice and orange bitters will amplify the citrus element while bringing a very welcome complexity to this sunny sipper. Bitters play off the existing Aperol flavors of rhubarb, gentian root, smoky vanilla, and quinine. This amaro brings all the sweetness your punch needs. Now, all that's left is to add a little dimensionality.

Its easy assembly makes Aperol spritz punch an accessible yet sophisticated cocktail for beginner mixologists. Plus, batching punch is a simple and fun way to prepare drinks for a crowd. For even easier hosting, transfer your finished punch into a drink dispenser so guests can refill as they please throughout the night. It's the bubbly, bittersweet aperitivo of your dreams.