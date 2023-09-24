How To Use Your Dutch Oven To Cook Meat And Veggies At The Same Time

A Dutch oven, especially an enamel-coated cast-iron one that will last years, is an essential kitchen tool for any home cook. They have so many uses, from cooking soups and stews to roasting meats like beef tenderloin or a whole chicken. Another perk is that most Dutch ovens can be transferred from the stovetop to the oven so you can go from braising to roasting. Its lid also comes in handy, letting you cover food to let it roast slowly, which is why you should take advantage of it to cook meat and vegetables at the same time.

Why? When you place the lid on the Dutch oven, it traps the steam from the evaporating liquids inside. The result is succulent, slow-roasted meat, with tender vegetables and flavorful juice at the bottom. (It's a bit like how you'd use a slow cooker.) Most of the pots can handle at least a couple of quarts in volume anyway, so why not throw the vegetables into the bottom of the pan to use all of its space? It's an easy way to cook an entire meal in just one pan — meaning less mess to clean up for you, and a delicious meal for your friends and family.