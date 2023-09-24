The Major Flavor Difference Between Beni Shoga And Gari Ginger

Ranging in color anywhere between neon pink and naturally off-white, gari ginger is the standard complement to sashimi and sushi dishes. Like beni shoga, there is a natural reason why traditionally made gari can be pink: Ginger naturally has color pigments that can be activated during the pickling process. The younger the ginger is, the more likely it'll turn out a pretty soft pink after pickling — however, it's worth noting that a soft pink is as colorful as it'll ever get, and anything more saturated than that has likely been artificially dyed.

Unlike the two-ingredient recipe of beni shoga, gari takes a few more components and steps to make at home. The main difference is that you'll need to make the pickling brine yourself by boiling sugar and vinegar water together. Another thing to keep in mind is that gari ginger is usually left to sit with some salt after being cut and before pickling to draw out the moisture. Finally, you'll need to be pickier about your pickling container because you'll be pouring hot brine in with the ginger.

Other than that, however, the general process is the same: Cut, blanch, then soak the ginger, and leave refrigerated until ready. With its sweeter and milder flavors, this sushi accompaniment isn't too harsh on the taste buds. In fact, gari ginger should be eaten as a palate cleanser between trying different kinds of sushi and sashimi.