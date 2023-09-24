Dutch-Oven Potatoes Are The Idaho Classic Fit To Feed A Party

As clichéd as it might seem to outsiders, Idaho really is all about its potatoes. It is a billion-dollar industry in the state, and the crop is renowned throughout the world for its quality and proliferation. As connected as Idaho is to this beloved tuber, the question must be asked: how do Idahoans prefer to cook their potatoes? The answer: In a Dutch oven.

Dutch-oven potatoes are an Idaho tradition. A common sight at dinner tables, cookouts, camping trips, and holidays, Dutch-oven potatoes are one of those meals that nearly every Idahoan knows how to make. Though recipes likely differ from family to family, the basics remain the same: You take heavily seasoned, thinly sliced potatoes and cook them in a cast iron Dutch oven over an open flame.

Seeing as Idaho was once part of the "untamed west" filled with ranchers and campers, outdoor cooking was once a part of everyday life. Dutch ovens became an integral tool in America's westward expansion, as they could be transported easily and be used to make any number of different recipes. These days, you don't need to go out into the wilds of Idaho to replicate Dutch-oven potatoes in your kitchen, though plenty do still cook them using a campfire. The meal is easily adaptable to other cooking vessels, heat sources, and ingredients. But first, you ought to know exactly what Dutch-oven potatoes are.