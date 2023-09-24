Why You Shouldn't Add Too Many Veggies To Chicken Soup

A steaming bowl of chicken soup is the perfect fix for a fever, cold, or broken soul. It's the equivalent of a warm hug in food form, dispersing warmth throughout the body. The steamy broth, savory chicken, and earthy vegetables come together seamlessly, making the dish a cold-weather classic.

As the name suggests, chicken soup is a meaty dish, with chicken as the dominant flavor. If your chicken soup leans too sweet, you should scale back the amount of vegetables you add to the broth. Celery, carrots, and any other additions are meant to enhance the taste of the chicken, adding depth and variety. However, too many vegetables may change the taste entirely, turning it into vegetable soup with a side of chicken.

Don't use too many vegetables when making the soup — three or four is the sweet spot. Opt for veggies that aren't too overpowering in taste, such as celery, potatoes, and spinach. The amount of chicken you add should also outweigh the vegetables in the soup. For one pound of chicken, add two carrots, potatoes, cups of kale, or whatever kind of veggie you choose.