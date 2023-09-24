Why You Shouldn't Add Too Many Veggies To Chicken Soup
A steaming bowl of chicken soup is the perfect fix for a fever, cold, or broken soul. It's the equivalent of a warm hug in food form, dispersing warmth throughout the body. The steamy broth, savory chicken, and earthy vegetables come together seamlessly, making the dish a cold-weather classic.
As the name suggests, chicken soup is a meaty dish, with chicken as the dominant flavor. If your chicken soup leans too sweet, you should scale back the amount of vegetables you add to the broth. Celery, carrots, and any other additions are meant to enhance the taste of the chicken, adding depth and variety. However, too many vegetables may change the taste entirely, turning it into vegetable soup with a side of chicken.
Don't use too many vegetables when making the soup — three or four is the sweet spot. Opt for veggies that aren't too overpowering in taste, such as celery, potatoes, and spinach. The amount of chicken you add should also outweigh the vegetables in the soup. For one pound of chicken, add two carrots, potatoes, cups of kale, or whatever kind of veggie you choose.
Tips on making the best homemade chicken soup
Whether you're preparing for the cold weather or ahead or need to whip up a pot for a sick loved one, it never hurts to perfect your chicken soup recipe. If you want the chicken to stand out in your soup, season it with the right blend of herbs and spices. While rosemary and oregano bring herbaceous flavor to your soup, turmeric and ginger provide it with fiery spice and health benefits.
However, the ingredient that will change your chicken soup forever is lemon juice. It's easy to focus on the savory, warm flavors that bring comfort when eating chicken soup — yet, a bit of acid is needed to brighten it, delivering well-needed depth. It also pays to roast ingredients before making the soup to brown and caramelize them for a richer taste. To get the most out of your soup, don't be afraid to utilize every part of the chicken. Dark chicken meat contains the most flavor and gives you the umami flavor that everyone seeks from the bird.