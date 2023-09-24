Why It's So Important To Pay Attention To Commas When Following Recipes

A recipe, by definition, is a set of instructions one follows when preparing a dish. Ingredients are listed in the order in which you must add them to your mixing bowl. Just like you would read through a science experiment before performing it, you should carefully read a recipe before prepping to ensure you have all the ingredients needed and the amount of time required. But that's not all you should take note of.

Whether or not you're a fan of the Oxford comma, grammar is essential, especially when reading a recipe. Miss a comma, and you could completely miss or misinterpret what the instructions are trying to convey. Glossing over a comma's placement in a recipe can cost time and possibly ingredients, but luckily, there's a simple rule to help.

Suppose the comma appears after the measured amount of an ingredient listed, followed by a direction. In that case, you measure first and then perform the culinary directive, which could be anything from chopping, crushing, mincing, melting, and dicing.