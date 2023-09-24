Nadiya Hussain's Trick For Better Caramel Sauce Is Instant Coffee

If you'd like to taste this unique version of caramel sauce for yourself without a trip to Los Angeles, we are ready to pass on Hussain's tips. For starters, she prefers to use white sugar for caramel sauce so that the color is easy to judge as it cooks. Once the sugar is a lovely amber color, she adds heavy cream and allows the mixture to simmer to the proper consistency, then whisks in some butter for richness. If this is your first try at caramelizing sugar, keep an eye on the pan to prevent clumping while the sugar melts and browns.

Now for the coffee addition: Hussain prefers to use instant espresso powder when flavoring the caramel because it is quicker to dissolve. She told Tasting Table, "The trick is to take it off the heat" as soon as the coffee is added to prevent bitterness. When coffee is heated at high temperatures, unpleasant bitter flavors are created, which is not at all what we want for this sauce. Whether you make coffee-laced caramel sauce for millionaire's shortbread or simply spoon it over your favorite ice cream, you'll love the complex flavor that results from this simple trick.