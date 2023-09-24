For Tastier Jarred Spaghetti Sauce, Pour In A Little Olive Oil

Most of us, battling time constraints or the simple need for quick nourishment, have often settled for the humble jar of store-bought spaghetti sauce. But while these canned sauces come to our rescue on busy nights, they often lack the depth and flavor punch of a homemade sauce. Thankfully, a simple secret to bridge this gap exists — good-quality olive oil. With just a drizzle, you can elevate a simple jarred sauce to gourmet standards, bringing it tantalizingly close to its homemade counterpart.

Homemade spaghetti sauce is something of a culinary masterpiece. It's a labor of love, simmered for hours with a careful blend of tomatoes, fresh herbs, spices, and often a splash of wine or a dash of meat. This myriad of tastes and textures that come from patiently cooking a homemade sauce is what sets it apart from the jarred options. That said, it's understandable why jarred sauces hold their place in the kitchen. They offer consistency and convenience that is hard to beat. Pair that with the flavor boost from olive oil and you have a winner.