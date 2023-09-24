For Tastier Jarred Spaghetti Sauce, Pour In A Little Olive Oil
Most of us, battling time constraints or the simple need for quick nourishment, have often settled for the humble jar of store-bought spaghetti sauce. But while these canned sauces come to our rescue on busy nights, they often lack the depth and flavor punch of a homemade sauce. Thankfully, a simple secret to bridge this gap exists — good-quality olive oil. With just a drizzle, you can elevate a simple jarred sauce to gourmet standards, bringing it tantalizingly close to its homemade counterpart.
Homemade spaghetti sauce is something of a culinary masterpiece. It's a labor of love, simmered for hours with a careful blend of tomatoes, fresh herbs, spices, and often a splash of wine or a dash of meat. This myriad of tastes and textures that come from patiently cooking a homemade sauce is what sets it apart from the jarred options. That said, it's understandable why jarred sauces hold their place in the kitchen. They offer consistency and convenience that is hard to beat. Pair that with the flavor boost from olive oil and you have a winner.
Unlocking flavors in your jarred spaghetti sauce using olive oil
There are two primary methods you can introduce olive oil to your jarred spaghetti sauce. The first option is to add it right at the beginning of your cooking process. Stirring it into the sauce as it simmers allows the oil to integrate fully, mellowing any overly acidic notes from the tomatoes and adding a rich, velvety undertone that makes each bite deeply satisfying.
Alternatively, you can use olive oil as a finishing touch. This method is particularly effective if you're using a high-quality olive oil that you want to shine. Drizzle a generous amount over the plated pasta and sauce. The warmth from the dish will slightly heat the oil, unlocking its aromatic complexities and taking the flavor profile to new heights. So, the next time you find yourself pining for that homemade sauce taste but don't have the time or ingredients for a from-scratch recipe, don't fret. A good bottle of olive oil is all you need to elevate that jarred spaghetti sauce.