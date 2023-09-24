Transform Celery Soup Into Crave-Worthy Gazpacho

There are very few rules when it comes to making your own gazpacho. You can combine almost any vegetable (or fruit for that matter) in any amount you like in your blender to make the cold treat. If you want celery to be the predominant flavor, use 2 to 3 cups of chopped celery. From there you can add diced zucchini, cucumbers, or bell pepper to round out the bulk of the vegetable base. All of this can be pureed until smooth and then adjusted with other flavors. Note that you may need to add a bit of water to thin out this mix (maybe a cup or so).

If you'd like to add an element of creaminess to it, throw in some avocados. As for a boost of flavor, try adding your favorite fresh herbs, like parsley and cilantro, or a bit of thyme. A splash of citrus juice from lemons or limes would also be welcome to introduce a note of acidity. From there, all that's left is to tweak your seasonings. Try adding a pinch of warm spices like cumin, coriander, or smoked paprika along with your salt and pepper. For a decadent final touch, drizzle a bit of high-quality olive oil on top. After that, it's all about sipping and savoring your celery-forward gazpacho.