Munkki Are The Finnish Fried Doughnuts With Bold Cardamom Flavor

As a Nordic country, Finland is known for its incredibly harsh, long winters. Consequently, Finns welcome the onset of summer with a big celebration known as Vappu, or May Day. Similar to Mardis Gras or Carnaval, May Day is a time to eat, drink, and be merry. Munkki are fried, cardamom-dusted donuts that are always front and center on a May Day spread. Donuts are a favorite in most cultures because who doesn't love deep-fried dough? However, Finnish Munkki has two distinct ingredients that set them apart from the donuts you'd find in other nations: coarse cardamom and quark.

Quark is an ultra-rich dairy product with a flavor and texture somewhere between cottage cheese and Greek yogurt. It's a popular breakfast food for its creamy, thick texture, and mellow sour and salty flavors. Quark gives the dough more depth of flavor and a decadent density. Some recipes omit the quark, but all of them feature cardamom.

Cardamom is a popular baking spice, imparting a sweet flavor profile with notes of citrus and fresh mint and a smokey, warming finish. Finnish cardamom is a thicker, paste-like baking spice you use to infuse the dough. The sour quark brings out the citrus and herbal notes in the cardamom. You can also use it together with coarse sugar for a crunchy topping.