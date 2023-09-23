Apple Cider Vinegar Is A Must-Have When Making Boiled Peanuts
There are a lot of Southern recipes that can be seen as a staple meal of the region, but boiled peanuts are certainly the premier snack of the South. The delicacy can be found at restaurants, baseball games, bars, and arguably the best location — gas stations. While the soft, earthy snack can be brought to life with only boiling water and salt, adding spices and herbs to them enhances the taste.
Aside from pouring in a generous helping of paprika or lemon pepper to spice up the peanuts, apple cider vinegar is the secret to a good batch of boiled peanuts. Made from sugar, fermented apples, and yeast, the vinegar adds a sweet, tangy flavor to the peanuts. The acid provides balance to the savory spices that have already been added, transforming the peanuts into a well-rounded, flavorful snack with depth. Read ahead to learn how to make the perfect pot of boiled peanuts.
When to add vinegar to boiling peanuts
If your peanuts don't end up as salty and delicious as you think they should, you're probably not soaking them enough. Brining them in a mixture of salt, apple cider vinegar, and water will infuse them with flavor. Plus, soaking your peanuts before boiling will soften them, shortening the time they have to be on the stove.
Pour the peanuts into a pot and cover them with water, salt, and a few splashes of apple cider vinegar. Leave it to soak overnight or for a few hours. When it's time to boil them, drain the pot and rinse off any gunk left on the peanuts. Fill it with water again and add salt, spices, and some vinegar.
Once it starts to boil, reduce the temperature to a low heat and allow the peanuts to simmer for one to two hours. Check on them occasionally, testing them out to see if they've lost their hard texture. When the peanuts are tender, drain them and serve.