If your peanuts don't end up as salty and delicious as you think they should, you're probably not soaking them enough. Brining them in a mixture of salt, apple cider vinegar, and water will infuse them with flavor. Plus, soaking your peanuts before boiling will soften them, shortening the time they have to be on the stove.

Pour the peanuts into a pot and cover them with water, salt, and a few splashes of apple cider vinegar. Leave it to soak overnight or for a few hours. When it's time to boil them, drain the pot and rinse off any gunk left on the peanuts. Fill it with water again and add salt, spices, and some vinegar.

Once it starts to boil, reduce the temperature to a low heat and allow the peanuts to simmer for one to two hours. Check on them occasionally, testing them out to see if they've lost their hard texture. When the peanuts are tender, drain them and serve.