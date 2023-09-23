The Simple Way To Give Your Pumpkin Soup Robust Indian Flavors

Eating a delicious bowl of pumpkin soup is a great way to warm your stomach and your soul. With so many pumpkin-flavored foods dominating menus, especially throughout autumn, you may be wondering how to make this soup stand out from the usual crowd. One way we recommend reinvigorating pumpkin soup is by spicing it up with seasonings often used in Indian cuisine.

Pumpkin may seem like an all-American vegetable, especially since it originated in North and Central America, but it has taken on a life of its own in countries overseas as well. India in particular has several popular dishes that incorporate pumpkin, like kaddu ki sabzi. As such, it's not a stretch to imagine that pumpkin soup would be improved with the addition of spices used heavily in the cuisine, such as turmeric and cardamom. These strong, warm spices brighten the mellow flavor of the pumpkin and highlight its sweetness, elevating the best parts of the dish while also transforming it into something unique. The best part is that you don't need to make any substitutes for this addition to work — Indian spices are often used in conjunction with one another and so they play nicely with the simple seasonings already present in most pumpkin soup recipes.