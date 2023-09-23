Why You Should Store Grits In The Freezer Instead Of The Pantry

First, let's address how much longer you've extended the tasty shelf-life of your corn grits by storing them in the freezer. Store-bought grits stored in the pantry will be at peak flavor for three to six months before suffering from diminishing returns. However, if you store them in the freezer they will be fresh-tasting for at least six months and up to a year.

If you haven't yet opened the package, you can store it directly in the freezer. Otherwise, seal the grits in a freezer-safe ziptop bag. Note that instant grits will last longer than stone ground, as they are more processed but you'll notice that the flavor is inferior as well. There's no need to thaw them when you pull them from the fridge, but you might want to have them come back to room temperature before adding to your boiling water as the shock of cold may lower the heat.

In case you were wondering, yes, you can freeze cooked grits as well. You'll simply make the grits as normal, let it cool, and then portion it out into plastic wrap-lined muffin tins or individual sandwich bags. Once you've divided it up into smaller portions, you'll freeze it in a larger zip-top bag. When you're ready to eat it, you'll defrost it overnight in the fridge and then microwave in 30-second intervals.