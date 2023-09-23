Taste Test: Which Clamato Flavor Is Best For A Michelada

The michelada is ideal for those in the mood for a kicked-up cocktail. Since the 1960s, the combination of cold beer with the clam and tomato juice drink has been a go-to for beer-loving cocktail enthusiasts and those requiring a post-celebratory, hair-of-the-dog cocktail. The michelada is known as much for its ability to relieve a hangover, as its ability to quench the thirst of those imbibing. The cocktail is high in sodium, which helps rehydrate after a long night of drinking alcohol. The clam juice has vitamins and minerals, like potassium. Tomato juice is high in vitamins C, A, and K, all helping cure the depleting effects of alcohol on the body.

Not all Clamato is the same, though. Over the years, the producer of pre-made Clamato juice, Mott's LLP, has crafted offshoots from the original combination, offering flavors like Picante, Cubano, pickled bean, and even a non-alcoholic Clamato Michelada Especial. But which one of these is best in a classic michelada cocktail? We tested three easy-to-find flavors to see which Clamato makes the best michelada cocktail recipe. Here are our results.