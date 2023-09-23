The Way You Should Slice Sheet Pan Eggs To Avoid Waste

Egg sandwiches are pretty special. Who doesn't love those round-shaped eggs that fit perfectly on your English muffin, topped with a slice of cheese that slowly melts when placed atop your favorite protein? But if you are making egg sandwiches for a crowd, frying up individual eggs isn't convenient. And if you use the sheet pan method and your ring cutter to recreate that perfectly round egg, you end up with wasted eggs. That's why you should ditch the ring cutter and opt for scoring those sheet pan eggs into squares.

While you lose the iconic circle shape by cutting your sheet pan eggs into squares, you don't leave any eggs to go to waste. And when you consider that the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that American households waste around $1,500 per year by tossing food, it makes even more sense to embrace the square. Not to mention, fans of Wendy's square-shaped burgers are going to dig the vibe of divvying up your eggs in this manner. But what you will really love about this cutting technique is that it works for any type of egg you might be cooking up.