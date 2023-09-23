Molly Yeh's Delicious Turkey Burgers Are Inspired By Falafel

Newly minted farm girl and Food Network star Molly Yeh channels her heritage, upbringing, and former New York City lifestyle into a fascinating food blog, best-selling cookbook, and cooking show. Her cooking style fuses diverse soul food recipes into reimagined comfort foods. A case in point is Yeh's falafel-spiced turkey burger recipe she posted via Food Network, which artfully melds two famous comfort food dishes into one.

Falafels are a world-famous Mediterranean comfort food consisting of fried chickpea fritters filled with vibrant Middle Eastern spices, herbs, and aromatics. Yeh's clever recipe essentially swaps chickpeas for ground turkey, using most of the same spices, herbs, and aromatics. Cumin, coriander, and cinnamon create a savory and spicy spice mixture while cilantro, onions, and garlic are earthy aromatic ingredients for a flavorful falafel-inspired burger.

Turkey burgers are a lot leaner than their beef counterparts and consequently require much more seasoning to avoid blandness. Falafel spices are the perfect antidote, not to mention the added richness and heft from binders like Panko breadcrumbs and egg. She even uses flavorful olive oil to fry them, which further mirrors Mediterranean cooking. These burgers also inspire a whole new set of condiments, garnishes, buns, and side dishes for your next backyard cookout.