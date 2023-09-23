How The Pan You Choose Could Sabotage Your Delicate Chiffon Cake

So what cake pans should you be grabbing for your chiffon cake baking? Look for aluminum cake pans with a removable base. Aluminum is an excellent metal for conducting even heat to properly cook your cake and it is often a lighter metal, which means it won't turn the crust of your cake too dark. The removable bottoms are a nice bonus as this will make removing the cake from the pan easier, but it's not a strict necessity.

While you may be used to buttering and flouring your cake pans before adding the batter, you'll leave your chiffon cake pan completely bare, so that the batter won't slide down the slippery sides to create a cake with a lackluster height or a sunken middle. To remove your chiffon cake from the pan, you'll use an offset spatula or a butter knife to separate the cake edges from the side of the pan. Then you'll release the bottom of the pan and slide the butterknife under the base to make sure it cleanly releases from that as well. If you don't have a pan with a removable bottom, you can use a piece of parchment paper to line the base (but not the sides) of the pan. Keep in mind that no matter what size pan you choose, you need tall pan walls so that the cake has plenty of space to climb. If you select the right pan, you'll make a beautiful chiffon cake.