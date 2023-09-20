15 Best Chasers To Pair With Vodka

A chaser is basically an accompaniment to your main glass of alcohol, usually in the form of a side shot of another drink with little to no alcohol, that helps reduce the intensity and throat burn of hard liquor. If imbibed immediately after sips of a hard drink, a chaser can balance out the flavor intensity of a stronger alcohol, add additional complexity to a smoother alcohol like vodka, or just help mitigate the possibility of a hangover the next morning.

When it comes to any of these three categories of vodka — potato-based, fruit-based, and grain-based — the absolute best vodka can be a joy to drink, straight no chaser. However, a long night at the bar can quickly become a more extended morning hangover without a chaser, and hard liquor can be bracing without the addition of something else to follow it immediately afterward. Whether enjoyed from a shot glass, dunked in a glass (boilerplate style), or speared with a toothpick and left as a garnish, there are a number of chasers that pair particularly well with vodka in terms of drinkability and complementary nature.