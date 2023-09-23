Cardamom Is The Fragrant Spice Your Crème Brûlée Has Been Missing

Crème brûlée is a perennial crowd-pleaser. Its crispy, caramelized surface combined with its creamy, custardy bottom creates an irresistible texture and satisfyingly sweet taste that acts as a canvas for a ton of creative flavor variations, from dark chocolate to parsnip crème brûlée. These bold twists, while exciting, can sometimes take away from the charm of the dish by overwhelming rather than complementing the delicate flavors in the dessert. If you want to try out a new sophisticated flavor that's different but subtle enough to let the dish shine, try using cardamom for a balanced bite.

Cardamom is a spice related to ginger, most commonly used in Indian cuisine. It has a warm, slightly floral taste and a sweet and earthy smell. Its flavor really pops when combined with sugar, so it is often added to other drinks and desserts, such as Indian kulfi and masala chai. When added to crème brûlée, cardamom elevates the custard with a cozy aroma while bringing nuance to the decadent sugar crust. It is an excellent option for those who love other warming dishes such as nutmeg cake or classic cinnamon rolls.