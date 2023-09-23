Try Bitters And Soda For A Smooth Drink When You Don't Really Want A Cocktail

Whether you are stepping up as designated driver or simply not in the mood, there are many instances in which you may not wish to consume an alcoholic beverage. That doesn't mean you don't want something fun to sip, however, and while mocktails are becoming more sophisticated, they aren't always available. In these scenarios, we recommend mixing bitters and soda for a bracing yet smooth drink that satisfies your palate while keeping your mind clear.

Bitters are a type of culinary tincture primarily used for cocktail making. They are the result of steeping fruit, herbs, and other botanicals in a high-proof, neutral alcohol in order to infuse it with flavor. As a result, they have a strong taste that is primarily very bitter, along with notes of whichever botanicals were used in the making of the tincture. The addition of bitters to a drink like soda makes for a more well-rounded and complex beverage, curbing sweetness and stimulating the senses. Due to their powerful flavor, only a small amount needs to be added to a drink in order for bitters to be appreciated. This in turn means that the diluted alcohol content of the finished beverage is so low it is considered negligible. That said, if you have an allergy to alcohol-based ingredients or need to avoid them for other reasons, bitters are not for you.