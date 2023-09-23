Gremolata Adds An Herby Freshness When Baking Cod In Parchment Paper

Baking cod in parchment paper is a surefire way to get moist, flavorful fish with little effort and even less mess. Why? The parchment paper seals the fish and other ingredients to trap the moisture and flavor while it prevents juices from spilling out onto your sheet pan. There are many recipes for baked cod in parchment paper, including adding potatoes, fresh herbs, and your go-to vegetables, but we think spreading gremolata on the fish is ideal because it adds a herby freshness in each bite.

What is gremolata, anyway? In case you aren't familiar, we're here to break it down before we get into how to bake cod with the herby spread. Gremolata is an Italian condiment that is typically made up of just three ingredients: fresh parsley, garlic, and lemon zest. Of course, there are many variations, with some options using olive oil, salt and other seasonings, and lemon juice. It's finely chopped and mixed together. If oil or lemon juice is used, then it becomes more of a sauce.