Gremolata Adds An Herby Freshness When Baking Cod In Parchment Paper
Baking cod in parchment paper is a surefire way to get moist, flavorful fish with little effort and even less mess. Why? The parchment paper seals the fish and other ingredients to trap the moisture and flavor while it prevents juices from spilling out onto your sheet pan. There are many recipes for baked cod in parchment paper, including adding potatoes, fresh herbs, and your go-to vegetables, but we think spreading gremolata on the fish is ideal because it adds a herby freshness in each bite.
What is gremolata, anyway? In case you aren't familiar, we're here to break it down before we get into how to bake cod with the herby spread. Gremolata is an Italian condiment that is typically made up of just three ingredients: fresh parsley, garlic, and lemon zest. Of course, there are many variations, with some options using olive oil, salt and other seasonings, and lemon juice. It's finely chopped and mixed together. If oil or lemon juice is used, then it becomes more of a sauce.
Baking cod with gremolata in parchment paper
After you have your freshly made gremolata ready to go, it's time to bake that cod. When it comes to the cod filets, expect to have six to eight ounces, or half a pound, of cod per person. Pat the cod filets dry and season with salt and pepper. Your next step is to prepare whatever other vegetables you want, like thinly sliced potatoes, red onions, and olives for Mediterranean flare, or you can keep it simple with lemon slices, along with a spoonful or two of that gremolata right on top.
Here's another tip: Use butter, instead of olive oil, in the parchment paper with the cod because it has more fat and promises more moisture. This is key because baked fish can become dry or overcooked, easily, so the butter will prevent this. Then it's time to place the cod filets, butter, and other ingredients on top of the parchment paper, dollop the fresh gremolata, then fold the parchment paper over and close it tightly. Check your recipe for the proper oven temperature and cook time, but baked cod is typically ready in 10 to 12 minutes at 400 degrees F.