Change Up Fondue Night With Your Favorite Meats And A Pot Of Oil

A fun event for entertaining guests at home, fondue parties first gained popularity in the 1960s. With a few assembled items, home cooks discovered the ease of producing not only a satisfying meal, but an interactive dining affair for family and friends to participate in. The origins of dipping ingredients in hot oil began much more simply, however, with Swiss field workers using the setup as a convenient way to eat a good meal without needing to trek back home for lunch.

If you're not a fan of dipping ingredients into warm pots of cheese or chocolate, oil provides a delicious alternative. Oil can similarly be heated up in pots and used to cook meat and vegetables. While many different cooking oils can be used for fondue, the type of oil you choose will impact the taste of your meal.

Regardless of whether you're dipping cuts of beef or bread, the oil in the fondue pot will need to be hot, just like melted cheese or chocolate. Fondue pots do require some sort of heat source to keep the dipping ingredient warm, but once you have your set up ready to go, you'll simply have to provide the ingredients and let guests help themselves.