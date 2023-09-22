Don't Forget To Warm Your Rag In The Microwave Before Cleaning

Cleaning around the house can be incredibly satisfying, but that doesn't mean it is always easy. There are a few ways to make the general process of cleaning more inviting, like playing energizing music and wearing comfortable clothes, but nothing makes a difference like using the right tools. This means ensuring you have all the cleaning products, sponges, and sprays that you need to get the job done. If your cleaning plan includes tackling tough, stuck-on messes, part of your preparation should be to toss a rag into the microwave.

Before you start cleaning, place a thoroughly damp rag into the microwave and heat it up. The amount of time you'll need to keep it in the microwave will differ depending on what model you have, so use 30-second increments until you find a time that works for you. You'll want the rag to be quite warm, but not so hot that you can't handle it. In order to use the rag when it is steaming, it's wise to wear cleaning gloves. Once you're done, you can start by cleaning the microwave.