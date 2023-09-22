Why You Can Skip The Salt When Making Casserole With Canned Soup

Casseroles have long been a staple dish for families across the U.S. From cream of chicken to cream of mushroom, a can of soup is a typical base for most casserole dishes. While these cans of soup bring a rich, thick element to casseroles, they also bring high levels of salt. If you're not careful, your delicious casseroles can quickly become salty disasters. Most "cream of" soups have over 800 mg of sodium. Part of this is because these soups come pre-seasoned, but sodium also contributes to preserving shelf life in canned goods.

If you add extra salt during cooking, your dish can quickly end up with salt being the primary tasting note and other layers of flavor going unnoticed. Cans of soup often come with an abundance of seasoning already in them. To see what your casserole actually needs, be sure to taste the dish as you're cooking. This lets you check in on the flavor profile and quickly fix imbalances before you cook and serve the dish.