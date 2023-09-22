Coconut Milk Is The Best Creamy Addition For Humble Pantry Beans

Beans are a global staple and the foundation of countless recipes including stews, salads, casseroles, dips, and even dessert fillings. They encompass numerous varieties, providing a comforting texture and versatile flavor to pair with a broad spectrum of seasonings.

Spices, aromatics, and broths might be the first ingredients that come to mind when elaborating beans, but coconut milk is the best creamy addition to transform this humble pantry staple into a rich, flavorful, and complex dish. Coconut milk is a staple itself, providing the foundation for sauces and stews in every tropical region around the world.

As a canned product, coconut milk is widely available, reasonably priced, and has a long shelf life. It's also a cholesterol-free source of fat and a common vegan substitute for dairy cream used to thicken and intensify sweet and savory recipes with a nutty, creamy, and subtly sweet flavor. Its high fat content is the source of its richness and receptiveness to bold flavors from aromatics, spices, and chilies.

Coconut milk will add depth of flavor and an even creamier texture to any type of bean, from lentils to kidney beans. You can use coconut milk as a cooking liquid for dried beans, a thickener for bean stews and soups, or as a finishing touch to neutralize overly spicy or salty beans.