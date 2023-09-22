What Are Tokyo Turnips And What Do They Taste Like?

Root vegetables include ever-popular pantry staples like potatoes, carrots, and onions, as well as some under-appreciated ingredients. Take turnips, a radish-looking vegetable that has both an edible root as well as leafy greens. While seldom chosen as the star of a dish, the veggie brings unique qualities to the table.

For an especially sweet variety of the plant, seek out Tokyo turnips (Brassica rapa). Also known as hakurei or Japanese turnips, this variety has a nuanced, fruity flavor that can even be enjoyed raw — a unique attribute. Tokyo turnips also do wonderfully when heated, readily melding into seared, baked, pickled, and boiled applications. It's easy to cook their leafy top alongside the root, and together, they offer a breadth of impressive health benefits. Such appealing characteristics make them an ideal introduction to this delicious root veggie. Let's dive into what the flavorful Tokyo turnip is all about.