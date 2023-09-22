Braised Chickpeas Are A Versatile Dish You Can Craft With Pantry Staples

Chickpeas are the best friends of vegans and vegetarians, not only because they're packed with the plant-based protein they so desperately need, but because they're versatile. That one can in your pantry can be thrown into a stew, mixed into your pasta, or blended into a creamy, dreamy hummus. When braised, however, these trusty legumes become soft and tender. With just one pot and a few pantry staples, they're the ultimate weekly meal prep — ready to be served over rice, dipped into a crusty piece of bread, or eaten on their own. But the real beauty is in all the directions you can take them in without even reaching into your fridge.

In all of their versatility, braised chickpeas are the perfect canvas for experimentation. Take inspiration from your favorite Indian dishes and simmer them with canned tomatoes, curry powder, and ginger. Or take a Moroccan approach with a bit of harissa paste, canned tomatoes, olives, and dates or raisins. Ethiopian beyaynetu is another example you can look to, where you'll find chickpeas blended with berbere seasoning and olive oil to create a shiro wat that's enjoyed with soft flatbread. As you might notice, there are a number of directions your braised chickpeas can take you.