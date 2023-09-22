The Best Way To Incorporate Banana Into Your French Toast
Is there a better way to start the morning than with French toast topped off with syrup and bananas? The ripened fruit tastes extra sweet on rich French toast, and is even better when it is caramelized to perfection. Each bite of French toast topped with banana is a decadent treat; but if you're looking to maximize on that flavor, try incorporating banana into your French toast batter.
By adding a banana to the egg wash for the French toast, the fruity flavor can be permeated throughout your toast. A creative way to get your daily dose of potassium, putting the banana in the French toast batter naturally sweetens the bread, so you don't have to add sugar if you don't want to. To lean into the nutrition of the meal, you can top it off with Greek yogurt and almonds or boost your French toast with intriguing ingredients like pumpkin and vanilla beans for a spiced, autumnal breakfast.
How to make banana French toast
After whisking your eggs with cinnamon, vanilla extract, and milk, add a ripe banana to the mixture. You can easily mash the banana and add it in, but you'll need to ensure it's lump-free. Otherwise, parts of the French toast will be browned while the rest is undercooked. Blend it for a few seconds and mix it into the egg wash.
With butter or coconut oil heating at a low to medium temperature in a skillet, dip brioche or whole grain bread into the egg wash, making sure that all the slices are evenly coated. Place the slices in the skillet and allow it to cook on each side for about two to three minutes. Once the banana French toast is golden brown, remove from the skillet.
Top the toast off with maple syrup or coulis, along with toasted almonds or walnuts. However, thanks to the ripe banana and cinnamon, the breakfast is good enough to eat on its own.