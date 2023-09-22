The Best Way To Incorporate Banana Into Your French Toast

Is there a better way to start the morning than with French toast topped off with syrup and bananas? The ripened fruit tastes extra sweet on rich French toast, and is even better when it is caramelized to perfection. Each bite of French toast topped with banana is a decadent treat; but if you're looking to maximize on that flavor, try incorporating banana into your French toast batter.

By adding a banana to the egg wash for the French toast, the fruity flavor can be permeated throughout your toast. A creative way to get your daily dose of potassium, putting the banana in the French toast batter naturally sweetens the bread, so you don't have to add sugar if you don't want to. To lean into the nutrition of the meal, you can top it off with Greek yogurt and almonds or boost your French toast with intriguing ingredients like pumpkin and vanilla beans for a spiced, autumnal breakfast.