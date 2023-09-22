Filipino-Style Macaroni Salad Puts A Tropical Spin On The Picnic Classic

There are a plethora of popular Filipino foods that everyone should try at least once: lumpia, adobo, pancit palabok, and sinigang, to name a few. Another traditional Filipino-style dish that may not be on your radar puts a sweet spin on the classic American macaroni salad. This deliciously sweet, savory, and creamy version of macaroni salad is a staple at Filipino gatherings and Christmastime, often considered a dessert. If you were to visit the Philippines, you would likely find that different regions have their own version of sweet macaroni salad, but it's typically composed of elbow macaroni, sweet fruits, mayonnaise, and condensed milk.

The fruit in this colorful macaroni salad often consists of fruit cocktail, pineapple chunks, raisins, and Filipino specialties kaong and nata de coco. Kaong is a fruit that comes from sugar palm trees. It can be translucent white, green, or red, and is similar to a jelly bean in appearance and chewy texture. Nata de coco (or coconut gel) is a sweet, translucent, jelly-like cube made of fermented coconut water. Both of these gelatinous foods can be found in the immensely popular halo-halo dessert drink.