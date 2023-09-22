The Trio Of Cheeses Your Baked Ziti Absolutely Needs

Although a traditional recipe requires all three, you won't want to toss them in at the same time. Since each cheese has a part to play, it's vital to add them into the dish in the proper way. After you've cooked the marinara base of onion, garlic, tomato paste, red wine, tomato sauce, and spices, add your ricotta to the sauce. And avoid incorporating it aggressively, instead folding the cheese in to keep it from turning grainy while everything bakes.

To ensure the mozzarella melts evenly throughout the dish, you'll want to layer slices of it in between the pasta mixture. Drop some of the pasta-sauce combination in your baking dish, then add mozzarella, followed by more pasta and more mozzarella. You can use shredded mozzarella here too, but the slices make for a thicker cheesy layer. Finally, sprinkle shredded parmesan under your top layer of mozzarella so that your first bite will have plenty of flavor.

Make sure to tent the dish with foil for the majority of baking so that the cheese doesn't burn — but if you want it a little browned on top, pop your pasta under the broiler for the last few minutes of baking. You'll end up with rich, creamy, salty spoonfuls of baked ziti with just a little added crispiness.