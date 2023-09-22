How To Transform Standard Baked Apples Into A Decadent Dessert

First, let's hollow out your apples (choose firm ones, like Pink Lady, Gala, or Granny Smith for the job) with a melon baller or a cookie scoop, making sure to remove the core and seeds as you go. Once you have a nice divot with about ½ inch left of the apple walls, you can rub the apple flesh with a bit of lemon juice to keep it from oxidizing (aka turning brown) while you prepare your filling.

Next, you'll whip together your cheesecake ingredients. For four apples, you'll want an 8-ounce block of cream cheese blended with ¼ to ½ cup sugar, an egg, and a bit of vanilla extract. Feel free to add any additional flavoring that you desire, like pumpkin pie spice, almond extract, or even a bit of citrus zest. You can also use brown sugar for an extra caramelized flavor. Once everything is properly beaten together, you'll spoon the filling into the prepped apples until it's about ⅔ full. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes, or until apples are soft and the filling is about set.

To serve, you can add a few more creative flourishes like ground graham cracker crumbs, chopped and toasted nuts, or even a drizzle of caramel sauce or maple syrup. Whatever suits your cravings best, the cheesecake-stuffed baked apples will welcome the sweet topper.