To create a version of Himmel und Erde, you'll need apples, potatoes, onions, butter, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. The apples are boiled with the potatoes, combined with the butter and seasonings, and mashed until smooth or chunky, whichever you prefer (although, this dish is traditionally meant to have a more chunky texture). The final step is to top it with onions that have been caramelized in butter or oil until crispy. Germans commonly serve Himmel und Erde with blood sausage or bratwurst, both of which pair perfectly with the sweet and savory flavor of the mash. To bring out more of the sweetness, try adding white or brown sugar.

There are other ways of using apples to upgrade your mashed potatoes. For instance, celery root has an earthy, sweet flavor that pairs well with apples and potatoes. These three ingredients can be boiled together, mashed, and combined with butter and/or sour cream to create a creamy, sweet, and savory mash. Also, if you like a buttery, oniony flavor, try adding caramelized garlic cloves. In addition to sausage, this dish goes well with a variety of meats and fish like salmon, pork chops, ham, roast beef, and turkey. Why not give it a try for your next Thanksgiving feast and see if anyone can identify the secret ingredient?