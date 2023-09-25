The Common Mistake To Avoid When Boiling Pumpkin Soup

Few soups scream fall the way pumpkin soup does. This seasonal dish makes use of this winter squash in a way few other recipes do; however, pumpkin soup is not a meal that is easily thrown together. It takes a little TLC and patience to get right. Removing the seeds and chopping your pumpkin up before you boil it is the first step to getting this soup started. It's great to use a vegetable or chicken broth as your liquid because as the pumpkin boils, it will impart some of its flavors to the broth, creating the perfect base.

Once your pumpkin is soft, it is time to let it cool and then take your immersion blender to it to create a smooth puree. At this point, you are ready to add the heavy cream, but be careful here, because if you boil your pumpkin soup at this point, it will lose its velvety texture as the cream and pumpkin separate due to the extreme temperature change. Why does this happen? When cream is boiled and the temperature is brought up too quickly, the cream curdles. This is why it is important to take a step to prevent this problem.