Cornichons are easy enough to find at any grocery store, but pickled shrimp are a scratch-made project. Luckily, pickling is a straightforward, ancient method that isn't hard to execute.

To start, simmer an acid, whole spices, aromatics, and salt in water for about five minutes to create the pickling brine. Then, while the brine cools to room temperature, boil deveined shrimp for around two minutes and blanch them in cold water to inhibit further cooking. Once both the shrimp and brine are at room temperature, you can add the shrimp to the brine in a sealable jar to sit overnight in the refrigerator.

Flay mirrors the flavorful pickling brine in his deviled eggs recipe by folding similar fresh herbs and spices to the yolk mixture, including whole grain mustard seed, chives, and fresh dill. Whole grain mustard, instead of yellow mustard, adds more heat to pair with the tangy ingredients while also providing another delightful textural component.