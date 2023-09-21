Water Is All You Need To Clean Sticky Caramel Residue From Pots

Caramel can be tricky at the best of times. Not only is it temperamental to make from scratch, but cleaning up the sticky residue left in the pan afterward has the potential to cause great amounts of frustration. However, far from living out the stuff of infomercials and throwing out a perfectly good pan, there is a very simple trick to cleaning out that sticky caramel residue from your pot and all you need is water.

Instead of endlessly scrubbing away and going through a couple of good sponges in the process, all you need to do is boil some water in the pot containing the residue. What will happen as the water heats up is the sugar will loosen and detach from the side of the pan before dissolving in the hot water. This dilutes the sugar to the point where it cannot re-crystalize, so you won't have to worry about it re-sticking after the water is finished boiling.

When all is said and done, what you should be left with is a pan of heavily diluted sugar water in it. It may not seem like much, but trust us when we say that this is by far the easiest, most stress-free caramel cleanup there is.