Georgia's Traditional Kharcho Soup Features Tart Plum Flavors

If you like thick, spicy, flavorful soup, you'll love the aromatic experience of kharcho. Though the traditional Georgian recipe is associated with beef — Its name translates to "beef soup" — lamb, veal, and other kinds of meat are also used in modern recipes. In addition to the meat component, a tangy, zesty element is created through the inclusion of plum tkemali or dried dogwood. Pieces of walnuts are added to the broth for extra texture and taste. Georgian cuisine has a propensity for adding walnuts into recipes, and soup is no exception.

In its original form, fatty beef on the bone was plopped into pots of kharcho and left to simmer on stove tops for hours at a time. Similar to many other soup recipes, the specific ingredients, spice profile, and thickness of the final product can all vary widely when you sample this hearty soup from different Georgian chefs.